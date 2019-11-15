More Events:

November 15, 2019

Brick Bar is coming to a secret location in Philly for two days

The LEGO-filled bar will pop up somewhere in the city this winter

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Brick Bar coming to Philadelphia Courtesy of/Brick Bar

Brick Bar is coming to Philadelphia in February. You can check out the LEGO-filled bar on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29.

Back in May, news broke that a a pop-up bar filled with LEGO pieces (but not affiliated with the brand) would open in Philadelphia for a limited time.

Originally, Brick Bar was scheduled to open in November, but the date has been pushed back. Brick Bar will be here on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29.

RELATED: There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year | You can walk through a huge, interactive cocoon made of tape at the Navy Yard

The bar will feature LEGO sculptures, plus blocks for visitors to make their own creations. There will be DJs, building competitions with prizes and a table tennis competition played on a table built with more than 22,000 LEGO bricks.

A $20 ticket will grant you entry and 90 minutes to play and pose for photos. When purchasing, choose a date and a time. Only those 21 and over will be allowed in after 6 p.m.

As for the location, it's still a secret but we'll share as soon as we find out.

Not sure what to expect? Us, too! But these photos from the pop-up's previous stops in places like Melbourne, London and New York offer a sneak peek.


