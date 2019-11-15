Brick Bar is coming to a secret location in Philly for two days

Back in May, news broke that a a pop-up bar filled with LEGO pieces (but not affiliated with the brand) would open in Philadelphia for a limited time.

Originally, Brick Bar was scheduled to open in November, but the date has been pushed back. Brick Bar will be here on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29.

The bar will feature LEGO sculptures, plus blocks for visitors to make their own creations. There will be DJs, building competitions with prizes and a table tennis competition played on a table built with more than 22,000 LEGO bricks.

A $20 ticket will grant you entry and 90 minutes to play and pose for photos. When purchasing, choose a date and a time. Only those 21 and over will be allowed in after 6 p.m.

As for the location, it's still a secret but we'll share as soon as we find out.

Not sure what to expect? Us, too! But these photos from the pop-up's previous stops in places like Melbourne, London and New York offer a sneak peek.





