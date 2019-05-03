Pop-up bar made of Lego pieces is coming to Philly

Philadelphia is in for another unique pop-up bar experience this fall — a drinking establishment built out of a million Lego pieces.

The Brick Bar, a pop-up that began touring internationally last month, has dates set for Philadelphia right around Thanksgiving time, from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24, the organizers confirmed on Friday.

The pop-up is expressly not affiliated with the LEGO brand, which does not seem to be thrilled with the concept.

The Danish toy company told Eater Montreal — the bar has dates scheduled there — that it doesn't want to be aligned with the pop-up.

"As a manufacturer of children’s toys, it is not within our remit to partner with brands or individuals operating the food and beverages sector," the company said in a statement. "Our primary focus is on inspiring and developing children through providing fun and engaging play materials."

Fair enough, but everyone else can enjoy drinking out of Lego-style juice boxes.

Photos from some of the pop-up's early stops look like the Brick Bar will be a fun environment around the holidays.

Tickets for the Philly event aren't available yet, but you can sign up at their website to be notified when they go on sale at $25 apiece.