Pop-up bar made of Lego pieces is coming to Philly

May 03, 2019
Philadelphia is in for another unique pop-up bar experience this fall — a drinking establishment built out of a million Lego pieces.
The Brick Bar, a pop-up that began touring internationally last month, has dates set for Philadelphia right around Thanksgiving time, from Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24, the organizers confirmed on Friday.
The pop-up is expressly not affiliated with the LEGO brand, which does not seem to be thrilled with the concept.
The Danish toy company told Eater Montreal — the bar has dates scheduled there — that it doesn't want to be aligned with the pop-up.
"As a manufacturer of children’s toys, it is not within our remit to partner with brands or individuals operating the food and beverages sector," the company said in a statement. "Our primary focus is on inspiring and developing children through providing fun and engaging play materials."
Fair enough, but everyone else can enjoy drinking out of Lego-style juice boxes.
Photos from some of the pop-up's early stops look like the Brick Bar will be a fun environment around the holidays.
#Repost @stevie.kaye with @get_repost ・・・ Everything is awesome(ish) #thebrickbars #thebrickbar #lego #burger
Repost• @moondancer001 If only every Saturday night was this much fun #saturdaynight #thebrickbar #lego #bigkid
Posted @withrepost • @henrywadsworth_ When you let them likes go to your head... 😂 The #brickbar was everything I could have ever imagined, thank you @lego! 🧱 #lego #brick #bar #childhood #heaven #bricks #legoland #legofan #legostagram #legography #ovalspace #london #ldn #citylife #igerslondon #londoner #visitlondon #thisislondon #bigkid #cocktails #legobricks #legoideas #legohead @legofamily @legoarchitecture @legolandcalifornia @legolandwindsor @thelegomovie @ovalspace @thebrickbars
Tickets for the Philly event aren't available yet, but you can sign up at their website to be notified when they go on sale at $25 apiece.