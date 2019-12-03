Wawa and 2SP Brewing partner again for more coffee-inspired beer

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Co. successfully combined two local favorites last year, and duo is returning this year, amping up its craft beer selection with three more limited-edition, coffee-flavored, malt beverages, in addition to re-launching its Winter Reserve Coffee Stout.

The beloved convenience store and Delaware County brewery say this year's cans Winter Reserve Coffee Stout will have a wider distribution, so that means Wawa fans will have a better chance of tasting this oatmeal stout with dark chocolate and sweet clove flavoring.

The beer will be available at select retailers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. In an Instagram post Monday, 2SP said it will release the list of distributors selling Winter Reserve Coffee Stout this weekend, and distributers will receive cases the week of Dec. 9. The list of Wawa store sell the beers is available here.

Unfortunately, the other Wawa/2SP releases won't be so easy to find ... in fact, two won't even be available in the tri-state area.

Reserve Reserve is a limited-edition, English-style imperial oatmeal stout "aged in Weller Bourbon Barrels for nine months," Wawa said. A limited number of bottles will only be sold in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

For the other coffee beers, Wawa and 2SP brought in third partners from out-of-state breweries – Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, Virginia, and Coppertail Brewing in Tampa, Florida. Not coincidentally Virginia and Florida are states where Wawa is rapidly expanding.

The team at Hardywood brewed Coffee Cake Reserve Stout that pairs Wawa's coffee with the cinnamon, vanilla and brown sugar flavors of the breakfast treat.

Coppertail crafted Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter, a little something for everyone headed to Florida this winter. Wawa says the flavor is reminiscent of the sweetness of a Cuban coffee.

Wawa is taking the team of beers on a brew tour across Delaware County, Richmond, and Florida. The tour will offer tastings of the Winter Reserve and the local limited-edition beer for that state. The first 100 customers at each stop will receive a free t-shirt.

Friday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. — Wawa, 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. — 2SP Brewing Co., 120 Concord Road, Aston

Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. — Wawa, 1073 Baltimore Pike, Media

Friday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. — Wawa, 3100 N. Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia

Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. — Wawa, 3660 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, Florida

