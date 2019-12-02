More Events:

December 02, 2019

Celebrate the holiday season at six Fairmount Park mansions during 'A Very Philly Christmas'

Tour the houses and enjoy special programming this December

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Historic Houses
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park at Christmas, decorated for holidays Courtesy of/Fairmount Park Conservancy

Strawberry Mansion decorated for Christmas.

"A Very Philly Christmas" at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park is back from Thursday, Dec. 5, through Wednesday, Jan. 1. 

During that time, there will be special events and tours at Cedar Grove, Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Mount Pleasant Mansion and Woodford Mansion. 

All six mansions, which are some of the best-preserved examples of 18th and 19th-century early American architecture, will be decorated for the holiday season with different themes. 

RELATED: Step inside festively decorated houses on Elfreth's Alley during Deck the Alley 2019 | Historic Holiday Pass offers discounts at museums, attractions, restaurants, shops

Mount Pleasant Mansion is reopening its doors after undergoing renovations and will feature decorations by Robertson's Flowers & Events, a long-standing Chestnut Hill business.

Below are the hours visitors are able to tour the houses.

• Cedar Grove (1 Cedar Grove Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Historic Strawberry Mansion (2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr.) – Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Laurel Hill (7201 N. Randolph Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Lemon Hill (Sedgeley Dr. & Lemon Hill Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mount Pleasant Mansion (3800 Mt. Pleasant Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Woodford Mansion (3400 W. Dauphin Dr.) – Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for "A Very Philly Christmas" are $8 per individual house, or $30 for a day pass to all six houses. Children 12 and under can attend for free. 

On special event days (Dec. 7, 8, 14, and 15), the price of the day pass is $35. Below is more information on the activities.

• Traditions of the Season (Saturday, Dec. 7) – Costumed historic interpreters from Historic Philadelphia, Inc. will tell stories and put on demonstrations.
• Flavors of the Season (Sunday, Dec. 8) – Enjoy free samples and cooking demonstrations.
Sounds of the Season (Saturday, Dec. 14) – Jazz, classical, gospel and Latin music will be performed.
Crafts of the Season (Sunday, Dec. 15) – Guests can create their ornaments, wreaths, cards and other seasonal crafts.

New for 2019, visitors can enjoy lunch on special event days. Ridgeland Mansion will offer lunch from Joshua's Catering between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The price is $10 per person and includes hot coffee or tea, choice of soup, choice of sandwich and cookies.

The Philly PHLASH will provide house-to-house transportation.

"A Very Philly Christmas"

Thursday, Dec. 5, through Wednesday, Jan. 1
$8-$35 for tickets
Fairmount Park

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

