Celebrate the holiday season at six Fairmount Park mansions during 'A Very Philly Christmas'

"A Very Philly Christmas" at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park is back from Thursday, Dec. 5, through Wednesday, Jan. 1.

During that time, there will be special events and tours at Cedar Grove, Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Mount Pleasant Mansion and Woodford Mansion.

All six mansions, which are some of the best-preserved examples of 18th and 19th-century early American architecture, will be decorated for the holiday season with different themes.

Mount Pleasant Mansion is reopening its doors after undergoing renovations and will feature decorations by Robertson's Flowers & Events, a long-standing Chestnut Hill business.



Below are the hours visitors are able to tour the houses.

• Cedar Grove (1 Cedar Grove Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Historic Strawberry Mansion (2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr.) – Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Laurel Hill (7201 N. Randolph Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lemon Hill (Sedgeley Dr. & Lemon Hill Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Mount Pleasant Mansion (3800 Mt. Pleasant Dr.) – Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Woodford Mansion (3400 W. Dauphin Dr.) – Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for "A Very Philly Christmas" are $8 per individual house, or $30 for a day pass to all six houses. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

On special event days (Dec. 7, 8, 14, and 15), the price of the day pass is $35. Below is more information on the activities.

New for 2019, visitors can enjoy lunch on special event days. Ridgeland Mansion will offer lunch from Joshua's Catering between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The price is $10 per person and includes hot coffee or tea, choice of soup, choice of sandwich and cookies.

The Philly PHLASH will provide house-to-house transportation.

Thursday, Dec. 5, through Wednesday, Jan. 1

$8-$35 for tickets

Fairmount Park

