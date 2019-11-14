More Events:

November 14, 2019

Historic Holiday Pass offers discounts at museums, attractions, restaurants, shops

The deals are available through the end of December

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Deals
Carroll - Holiday Decorations Old City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A business on Third Street in Old City decorated for the holidays.

Historic Philadelphia Inc. has announced something new for 2019: the Historic Holiday Pass powered by PECO.

The pass, which can be downloaded starting at 4:30 p.m. today, offers discounts at museums, attractions, restaurants and boutiques in Old City.

RELATED: There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year

Pass holders can enjoy deals through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

For example, show your Historic Holiday Pass at Franklin Square and get two tickets to mini golf for the price of one. At Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, ice skating admission is buy one, get one with the pass.

At the National Museum of American Jewish History, receive 10% off gift shop purchases, while both the National Constitution Center and African American Museum in Philadelphia will take $2 off admission for pass holders.

All of the deals will become available online later this afternoon.

Also, if you plan on spending time in Philly's Historic District this winter, you may want to take advantage of the Philly PHLASH. The bus provides daytime service (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to 20 stops located near popular attractions on weekends through Sunday, Nov. 24, and then daily from Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 30.

New for the 2019 holiday season, the PHLASH will offer a special evening service to seven stops, as well.

The fee to ride the PHLASH is $2 per person per ride, or $5 for a one-day pass. A two-day pass is also available for use on two consecutive days for $8. Children ages 4 and under, seniors and SEPTA Key holders ride for free. More information can be found on the PHLASH website.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

