Step inside festively decorated houses on Elfreth's Alley during Deck the Alley 2019

Deck the Alley is this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. It's one of the few opportunities the public has to take a look inside the private homes of Elfreth's Alley, the nation's oldest residential street and a National Historic Landmark.

The homes, built between the early 1700s and early 1800s, all will be festively decorated for the holidays.

On the cobblestone street, there will be colonial carolers and traditional loom weaving. Visitors may also see Santa.



Tickets for Deck the Alley are $25 for adults and $10 for children. A group discount and a $60 family bundle are available, as well.

Admission to "Making Christmas" is included. The pop-up exhibit focuses on the history of Christmas in America, including the impact of German immigrants.

The exhibit explains how Santa, the Christmas tree, Christmas cookies and toys became part of the holiday season in American culture.

Saturday, Dec. 7

3-7 p.m. | $10-$25 per person

Elfreth's Alley

124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106



