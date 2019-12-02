More Events:

December 02, 2019

Step inside festively decorated houses on Elfreth's Alley during Deck the Alley 2019

Visit the nation's oldest residential street on Saturday, Dec. 7

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Elfreth's Alley
Carroll - Elfreth's Alley in Old City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Elfreth's Alley.

Deck the Alley is this Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. It's one of the few opportunities the public has to take a look inside the private homes of Elfreth's Alley, the nation's oldest residential street and a National Historic Landmark.

The homes, built between the early 1700s and early 1800s, all will be festively decorated for the holidays.

RELATED: Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019

On the cobblestone street, there will be colonial carolers and traditional loom weaving. Visitors may also see Santa.

Tickets for Deck the Alley are $25 for adults and $10 for children. A group discount and a $60 family bundle are available, as well.

Admission to "Making Christmas" is included. The pop-up exhibit focuses on the history of Christmas in America, including the impact of German immigrants.

The exhibit explains how Santa, the Christmas tree, Christmas cookies and toys became part of the holiday season in American culture.

Deck the Alley 2019

Saturday, Dec. 7
3-7 p.m. | $10-$25 per person
Elfreth's Alley
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Elfreth's Alley Philadelphia Family-Friendly Christmas Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Dolphins game
120119DeVanteParker

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

Eagles season hits rock bottom after loss to putrid Dolphins
Eagles_Dolphins_Jalen_Mills_120119

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Holiday

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved