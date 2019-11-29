More Events:

November 29, 2019

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019

The unique holiday event is fun for all ages

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Parades
Parade of Lights Courtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice

Santa waves from a boat during the Parade of Lights.

The Parade of Lights on the Delaware River is a holiday tradition in Philadelphia. Each year, crowds gather at the waterfront to see the boats covered in colorful, dazzling lights show off their decorations.

Saturday, Dec. 7, the parade of boats will begin at 5:15 p.m.

RELATED: View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens | Details on the 2019 Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

All are invited to watch for free from Penn's Landing but for a better view, you'll want to grab a spot on Independence Seaport Museum's second floor terrace.

Admission to the museum is $18 for adults and $14 for children, students, seniors and military.

Before the parade, families are invited to spend the day at the museum. There will be arts & crafts and Santa will make an appearance.

Parade of Lights

Saturday, Dec. 7
5:15 p.m. parade starts | $14-$18 for Independence Seaport Museum admission
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Parades Philadelphia Independence Seaport Museum Family-Friendly Delaware River Waterfront

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved