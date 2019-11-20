Details on the 2019 Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

Starting on Black Friday, families can visit the Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy seeing model trains chug by on a quarter-mile track featuring loops, tunnels and bridges.

The displays and buildings in the surrounding landscape, all made from natural materials like acorns, flowers, seeds and more, will be decked out with twinkling lights and festive decorations. While taking in the scene, see if you can spot some of Philly's most well-known landmarks, like Independence Hall.

Since it opened in 1998, the Garden Railway Display has become one of the arboretum's most popular attractions.



Visitors can check out the trains between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through the end of December, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when it will be closed. Access is included with arboretum admission.



To see the railway lit up with dazzling lights at night, visitors will need to purchase a timed ticket online to attend on select weekend nights between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The dates are Friday, Dec. 20 and 27, Saturday, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Sunday, Dec. 15, 22 and 29. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Members receive a discount.



Friday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 31

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily | Free with arboretum admission

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118



