November 20, 2019

Details on the 2019 Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

The family-friendly attraction will be open from Black Friday to New Year's Eve

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Family-Friendly
Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum Courtesy of/Morris Arboretum

Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum will open on Black Friday for the 2019 season.

Starting on Black Friday, families can visit the Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill.

Visitors of all ages will enjoy seeing model trains chug by on a quarter-mile track featuring loops, tunnels and bridges.

RELATED: Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season | Historic Holiday Pass offers discounts at museums, attractions, restaurants, shops

The displays and buildings in the surrounding landscape, all made from natural materials like acorns, flowers, seeds and more, will be decked out with twinkling lights and festive decorations. While taking in the scene, see if you can spot some of Philly's most well-known landmarks, like Independence Hall.

Since it opened in 1998, the Garden Railway Display has become one of the arboretum's most popular attractions.

Visitors can check out the trains between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through the end of December, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when it will be closed. Access is included with arboretum admission.

To see the railway lit up with dazzling lights at night, visitors will need to purchase a timed ticket online to attend on select weekend nights between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The dates are Friday, Dec. 20 and 27, Saturday, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Sunday, Dec. 15, 22 and 29. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Members receive a discount.

Holiday Garden Railway

Friday, Nov. 29, through Tuesday, Dec. 31
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily | Free with arboretum admission
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

