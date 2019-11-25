More Events:

November 25, 2019

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens

'A Longwood Christmas' returns with new surprises for the 2019 holiday season

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Attractions
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens Jeff Douglass/PhillyVoice

'A Longwood Christmas' returns to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square with new surprises for 2019.

Through Sunday, Jan. 5, "A Longwood Christmas," both an outdoor and indoor experience, is on view at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.

Inside the Conservatory, visitors will find a handcrafted, 400-foot long ribbon entwined with giant ornaments, as well as decorated Christmas trees and poinsettias.

RELATED: Details on the 2019 Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum | Experience the Comcast Holiday Spectacular this winter in Philadelphia | Sips & Selfies with Santa to take place on Saturdays at The Shops at Liberty Place | Two Philly-area gardens named to list of 10 best in North America

New for 2019, the Music Room has been transformed into a confectionary shop in collaboration with Shane's Confectionery in Philadelphia. Think rainbow colors, jars filled with sweet treats and trees covered in candy.

Visitors can also check out a tree made of more than 150 "Christmas Joy Pink" poinsettias in the Rose House and an 18-foot tree covered in crystal ornaments in the Ballroom.

Outside, more than 500,000 lights cover 150 trees throughout the gardens and at the Open Air Theatre, fountains dance to holiday classics. There's also an outdoor train display decorated for the holiday season, fire pits and, on select evenings, strolling carolers.

Timed admission tickets are required for "A Longwood Christmas." Before visiting, use the interactive map to plan your route through the gardens.

"A Longwood Christmas"

On view through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
$16-$30 per person
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

Sinead Cummings
