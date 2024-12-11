More News:

December 11, 2024

Jason Kelce won't be charged for smashing man's phone before Penn State football game

University police say they closed the case because they couldn't identify the man who confronted the former Eagles star and no one came forward with a complaint.

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason Kelce

Penn State University Police say former Eagle Jason Kelce will not be charged for slamming a man's phone into the ground before a football game in State College last month. No one came forward to file a complaint, police say.

Jason Kelce won't be charged for slamming a man's phone to the ground during an altercation before a Penn State University football game last month.

Penn State police opened an investigation after a video of the incident spread widely on social media. The case was closed because the man hasn't been identified and no one has come forward with a complaint about damage, a public information officer told the Associated Press.

MORE: Kylie Kelce's podcast knocks Joe Rogan off top of Apple, Spotify charts

The video shows former Eagles star walking through a crowd at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, before the Nittany Lions' game against Ohio State University on Nov. 2. A heckler wearing a Penn State sweatshirt appears to shout an anti-gay slur about Kelce's brother, Travis, for dating singer Taylor Swift. Kelce can then be seen grabbing the man's phone and throwing it to the ground. He also appeared to use the same anti-gay slur during the confrontation. 

Another person stepped between Kelce and the man to deescalate the situation. 

Kelce, who was at Penn State for an appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday" program later apologized for his actions during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" pregame show.

"I'm not happy with anything that happened this week, I'm not proud of it," Kelce said. "In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing, I really don't." 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

