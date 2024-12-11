Jason Kelce won't be charged for smashing man's phone before Penn State football game

Jason Kelce won't be charged for slamming a man's phone to the ground during an altercation before a Penn State University football game last month.

Penn State police opened an investigation after a video of the incident spread widely on social media. The case was closed because the man hasn't been identified and no one has come forward with a complaint about damage, a public information officer told the Associated Press.

The video shows former Eagles star walking through a crowd at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, before the Nittany Lions' game against Ohio State University on Nov. 2. A heckler wearing a Penn State sweatshirt appears to shout an anti-gay slur about Kelce's brother, Travis, for dating singer Taylor Swift. Kelce can then be seen grabbing the man's phone and throwing it to the ground. He also appeared to use the same anti-gay slur during the confrontation.

Another person stepped between Kelce and the man to deescalate the situation.

Kelce, who was at Penn State for an appearance on ESPN's "College Gameday" program later apologized for his actions during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" pregame show.

"I'm not happy with anything that happened this week, I'm not proud of it," Kelce said. "In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing, I really don't."