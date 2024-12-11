More News:

December 11, 2024

Woman arrested for DUI after fatal car crash in Mayfair, police say

The driver smashed her BMW into a parked van on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue, killing her passenger, authorities say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
A 28-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence after she crashed her BMW into a parked van in Mayfair, killing her 35-year-old passenger, police say.

A woman driving under the influence crashed her car into an unoccupied van in Mayfair, killing her passenger, early Wednesday morning, police said. 

The passenger – a 35-year-old man – was ejected from the woman's BMW after it collided with the parked Ford on the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:24 a.m., police said. The driver was speeding before the crash.

Police told FOX29 that the passenger side of the BMW was "completely torn open." Paramedics found the man lying in the middle of the street with injuries to his face, neck, arms and legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:33 a.m.

The driver only had minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, and she was able to walk and communicate with authorities, police said. She was taken to a hospital and arrested for driving under the influence.

The names of the driver and her passenger have not been released.

