Man arrested in I-95 ramp shooting, car crash that left 2 dead

State police arrested a man Monday in connection with a September shooting and subsequent car crash on Interstate 95 which killed two people.

Marquice Pierce, 32, of Chester, Delaware County, allegedly shot Clinton Martin, 29, in the neck just after 10 p.m. while he was driving a Mazda 5 on the highway's northbound ramp to I-476, near Ridley Park. Martin's car then hit the right barrier and traveled for a quarter of a mile before striking a Chevrolet Malibu, which was disabled on the shoulder, and its driver, Joshua Waltz, 33, who was standing outside.

Martin was found in the driver's seat and Waltz was found under the Mazda. Both were pronounced at the scene on Sept. 13, Martin from his wound and Waltz from the crash.

Pierce has been charged with first and third-degree murder, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, receiving stolen property and weapons violations. He remains in custody.

Police said they determined the case was a double homicide back in September, but they did not reveal further details of the incident such as a motive or how they found Pierce. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.