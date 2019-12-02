A look at the crowdsourced #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade

December 02, 2019
The end of the 2010's will mark the completion of the first full decade interval, as we define them culturally, since Twitter launched in 2006.
It was unimaginable back then that the President of the United States would be using Twitter as a primary mode of communication with the public, let alone sharing pictures of himself as fictional musclemen. Count that among the lamentable things — and there are too many to count, really — that Twitter has brought into the world.
And yet for all the collective self-loathing that surrounds the use and abuse of Twitter, it remains a wonderful place for a good laugh or gasp.
In recent days, Twitter users have begun to compile the platform's top moments of the decade under the straightforward hashtag #TwitterMomentsofTheDecade.
If you're mercifully not much of a Twitter user, or even if you are and simply don't have time to do this yourself, we've collected some of the best Tweets of the decade, according to Twitter users themselves. (Note: Many of these tweets contain explicit language and are NSFW). (Also note: Many of these tweets do not speak well of this decade).
"Listen Lynda" definitely belongs in #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/eDRZqztwFX— 𝔹𝕚𝕘 𝕊𝕖𝕒𝕟 (@SeanABennett) December 2, 2019
Can’t forget about this classic 😂#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/4KqtYRpQD5— The Lunch Table Blog Show LLC (@TLTBlogShow) December 2, 2019
Without doubt this is the #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/N3bnp06OdB— Agent (@Agennts) December 2, 2019
Hotline Bling. #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/MeaoJalgGg— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 2, 2019
personal favourite #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/oPGwq9CBZE— broke money (@richmoneybro) December 2, 2019
One of the funniest video I seen #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/3FibmGQeOl— Aaliyah’s Muva 💅🏽✨🏁💙 (@AngeliqueByrum) December 2, 2019
why is no one talking about the fact that surgery was carefully done on a grape #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/wiOHFciNew— leila (@onlyangvIs) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade just gonna add this classic 😂 pic.twitter.com/2hutpMJXp3— chelsea (@chelseabazz) December 2, 2019
WHAT ARE THOOOSE??? RIP to the legend Young Busco 🙏 #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/XO8eEwzrt3— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 2, 2019
This is my favorite one #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/0Kzw1dWFIh— 👑Quann👑 (@SlayinTrapKingg) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade is incomplete without this Grammy moment. pic.twitter.com/qYuey8lb0f— DaBabyDaddy (@The_Nifemi) December 2, 2019
This is my #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade nomination pic.twitter.com/KfRJDYdirr— Patt Matricia (@BigNickMerriman) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/aFNEomyfG2— N8 (@N8Rammy) December 2, 2019
This video will never not be funny 😂😂😂 #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/Y2rgYIo9HZ— @BigV 🇳🇬 (@bigv_tommy) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade https://t.co/hfYTorFAkL pic.twitter.com/nscsXmdT2A— Auntie Daja ❤️ (@ShoeGamePapi) December 2, 2019
Remember this King of R&B? #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/H2pTqMPAS9— Kaka wa Taifa (@EdMmuni) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/anZFZYYMat— 🌊 𝖂𝖆𝖛𝖞𝕵𝖆𝖞 (@Imma_Baller27) December 2, 2019
Everyone seems to be forgetting about this icon ????? #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/WdIUEtv5UJ— gobacktopoland (@gobacktopoland) December 2, 2019
Lmaooooooo will forever be funny #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/ABmo151uIZ— Ghananese 🥀 (@___Esi) December 2, 2019
best doggie twitter moment #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/HwBHJQJHUQ— TheClapJaw (@23Sergiofabela) December 2, 2019
John from Tennessee is not having any of it #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecadepic.twitter.com/yf43UI5nCK— JOJO (@iamJokunle) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade RT @YaboySkeete: Plz play this video at my funeral this the best shit I ever seen pic.twitter.com/UO0ouFgDpU— Zilla. (@brunzilla) December 2, 2019
In conclusion, the 2020's has its work cut out.