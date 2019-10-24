More Health:

October 24, 2019

Instagram bans plastic surgery filters over mental health concerns

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Social Media
Instagram plastic SOURCE/UNSPLASH.COM

Instagram and effects provider Spark AR will remove visual filters that allow users to simulate plastic surgery and make recommendations for cosmetic changes.

The company behind Instagram's augmented reality face filters will soon remove effects that simulate the outcome of plastic surgery procedures or otherwise point out facial flaws. 

Spark AR, which creates a range of popular filters used on the Facebook-owned social media site, explained its decision in a Facebook post last week. 

RELATED: Teens are losing sleep over social media

"We want Spark AR effects to be a positive experience and are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being," the company wrote. 

Certain filters have allowed users to visualize the results of cosmetic surgery on their lips, eyebrows, cheeks and other areas. Two popular filters for this were "Fix Me" and "Plastica." 

Numerous studies in recent years have suggested that Instagram and other social media use can fuel negative self-image, particularly among women. 

Instagram has recently begun scrutinizing content that promotes and incentivizes weight loss products and other health supplements presented as miracle cures. 

Spark AR could not provide exact timing on its new policy regarding filters, but said it will continue to remove policy-violating effects as they are identified. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Social Media United States Instagram

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved