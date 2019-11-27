More News:

November 27, 2019

President Trump roasted for tweet of himself as Philly icon Rocky Balboa

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Social Media
Trump Rocky @therealdonaldtrump/Twitter

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of his face superimposed over the body of Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone. The image is from the cover of "Rocky III."

At a time when Donald Trump is facing the sharpest scrutiny of his presidency, he would like the world to behold that "gorgeous chest" he described at a Florida rally on Tuesday.

It doesn't matter one bit if it's not his actual chest, of course.

Trump tweeted a photo Wednesday of his own face superimposed onto the body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional Philadelphia icon whose underdog lore the president would like to employ as he faces possible impeachment.


The image apparently comes from a poster that was made by one of the president's fans.

Although the photo Trump used is from the cover of "Rocky III," Wednesday also happens to be, coincidentally, the anniversary of the release of "Rocky IV" – the one when Rocky defeats the Russian, Ivan Drago.

Whatever Trump's reasons for the tweet may be, he invited an avalanche of jokes at his expense. 








Philadelphia has seen plenty of Rocky appropriations over the years, but this might be the worst of the bunch. Anyone waiting for Sylvester Stallone to deliver Trump a knockout punch will be disappointed to learn he's a big fan of the president, however. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Social Media United States Rocky Balboa President Trump Donald Trump Twitter Rocky

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved