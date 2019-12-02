More News:

December 02, 2019

Delco black bear sightings mount as Game Commission widens search

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bears
Delco Black Bear 2 Marple Township Police Department/Facebook

Authorities in Delaware County are working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to locate and capture a black bear that has been spotted by multiple witness in several towns in recent days. The image above is from a sighting that took place Nov. 29 in Marple Township.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission continues to search for a black bear that has been spotted in several towns in Delaware County over the past few days.

Authorities in Aston, Springfield Township, Haverford Township and Marple Township have all posted on Facebook about the bear sightings, including images and videos.

Game Commission wardens have yet to locate the bear, which appears to be traveling by night and has made stops in residential backyards. Additional sightings were reported in Radnor Township and Collingdale. 

Bear populations have increasingly spread into Southeastern Pennsylvania over the last several years as opportunities to find food and mates expand.

One black bear spent several months on the loose in Delaware County in 2016 before it was eventually captured in Radnor and shipped off to start a new life in Dauphin County.

Over this past summer, a young black bear was spotted near the SEPTA tracks in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, prompting a search that lasted several days before the bear was corralled in Roxborough.

Anyone who sees the black bear in Delaware County is urged to call 911 to report the sighting to police.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Bears Delaware County Marple Township Springfield Township Haverford Aston

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

What they're saying: What the hell is wrong with the Eagles? Everything.
6_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Holiday

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved