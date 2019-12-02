Delco black bear sightings mount as Game Commission widens search

The Pennsylvania Game Commission continues to search for a black bear that has been spotted in several towns in Delaware County over the past few days.

Authorities in Aston, Springfield Township, Haverford Township and Marple Township have all posted on Facebook about the bear sightings, including images and videos.

Game Commission wardens have yet to locate the bear, which appears to be traveling by night and has made stops in residential backyards. Additional sightings were reported in Radnor Township and Collingdale.

Bear populations have increasingly spread into Southeastern Pennsylvania over the last several years as opportunities to find food and mates expand.

One black bear spent several months on the loose in Delaware County in 2016 before it was eventually captured in Radnor and shipped off to start a new life in Dauphin County.

Over this past summer, a young black bear was spotted near the SEPTA tracks in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, prompting a search that lasted several days before the bear was corralled in Roxborough.

Anyone who sees the black bear in Delaware County is urged to call 911 to report the sighting to police.