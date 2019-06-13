More News:

June 13, 2019

Philly black bear seen in Roxborough video as police search continues

Wildlife Bears
Black bear.

A young black bear that prompted a large-scale search in East Falls on Wednesday turned up again on Thursday in neighboring Roxborough.

A local resident captured footage of the bear attempting to find food in a dumpster. The sighting happened around 11:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, according to 6ABC.

Officials estimate the bear is about two years old and may be the same one seen in parts of Bucks and Montgomery counties over the past week, though that's still not confirmed. 

The bear was spotted Wednesday morning on the train tracks of SEPTA's Manayunk/Norristown Line, drawing news helicopters to the scene as police and Pennsylvania Game Commission wardens worked to locate the bear. 

FOX29's SKYFOX helicopter was in Roxborough on Thursday to assist in the search. A live feed from the helicopter was still streaming on Facebook as of 1:30 p.m. 

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers the following safety tips for bear sightings.

• Don’t put trash out until the morning of collection
Clean garbage cans regularly using bleach
Clean your outdoor grill, properly dispose of grill grease and bring bird feeders in at night
Store trash, bird seed and pet food inside a building, garage or secure shed
• Bring pet food in at night
Don’t place food out for other wildlife (Be aware that intentionally feeding bears is against the law in Pennsylvania.)

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

