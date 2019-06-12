Black bear spotted on SEPTA tracks in East Falls

A string of black bear sightings in Southeastern Pennsylvania continued Wednesday in East Falls, where a bear was spotted on the SEPTA tracks of the Manayunk/Norristown Line.

The bear was observed around 11:20 a.m. by a CBS Philly's Chopper 3 helicopter, which got some aerial photos.









Philadelphia police warned residents of the bear's presence in the area and are continuing to investigate.

A Citizen feed of authorities' search for the bear indicates the initial sighting was in the vicinity of the 3700 block of W. School House Lane. Two helicopters are flying overhead to help locate the bear.

The feed says officers have been advised not to take aggressive action against the bear. If possible, police may attempt to chase the bear up a tree.

The sighting comes after a black bear was seen last weekend in residential parts of Warrington, Bucks County. Pennsylvania Game Commission wardens were unable to successfully capture the bear and relocate it to a suitable habitat.

Bear populations have increasingly spread into southeastern Pennsylvania over the last several years as opportunities to find food and mates expand.

One black bear spent several months on the loose in Delaware County in 2016 before it was eventually captured in Radnor and shipped off to start a new life in Dauphin County.

Other wildlife sightings in the area have included numerous coyotes in the western and northern neighborhoods and suburbs of Philadelphia in recent years.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers the following safety tips for bear sightings.

• Don’t put trash out until the morning of collection

• Clean garbage cans regularly using bleach

• Clean your outdoor grill, properly dispose of grill grease and bring bird feeders in at night

• Store trash, bird seed and pet food inside a building, garage or secure shed

• Bring pet food in at night

• Don’t place food out for other wildlife (Be aware that intentionally feeding bears is against the law in Pennsylvania.)

Check back for updates on this developing story.