June 10, 2019

Black bear seen roaming residential area of Warrington, Bucks County

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Black Bear Warrington Bucks County

This is a black bear at the Cincinnati Zoo, not the bear we're talking about here in Warrington, Bucks County. It's a totally different bear.

A black bear seen walking around residential parts of Warrington this weekend remains on the loose after failed attempts to capture it, according to police.

Authorities in the Bucks County town said the black bear was spotted wandering in the area of Neshaminy Creek, near Garden Avenue and State Road.

The bear was wandering around neighborhoods in the vicinity of Fairway Golf Course, at 750 Country Club Lane, multiple witnesses told police.

Wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission attempted to locate and capture the bear this weekend to bring it to a more suitable habitat. They had not been able to corral the bear as of Monday afternoon.

The Game Commission offered the following tips to avoid attracting bears:

• Don’t put trash out until the morning of collection
Clean garbage cans regularly using bleach
Clean your outdoor grill, properly dispose of grill grease and bring bird feeders in at night
Store trash, bird seed and pet food inside a building, garage or secure shed
• Bring pet food in at night
Don’t place food out for other wildlife (Be aware that intentionally feeding bears is against the law in Pennsylvania.)

If you see a black bear on your property or rooting through trash, officials say you can either make loud noises to scare the bear away or leave it alone until it leaves on its own. Officials warn residents not to approach bears.

Anyone who spots the bear in Warrington is asked to contact the game commission's Southeast Region Office at (610) 926-3136, the Bucks County radio dispatch at (215) 343-0100 or 911 if it's an emergency.

