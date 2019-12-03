More Culture:

December 03, 2019

Rec & Royal in Rittenhouse launches boozy brunch

Start your day off with a party at the new nightclub

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Brunch
Rec & Royal brunch Courtesy of/Rec & Royal

Rec & Royal, a nightclub in Rittenhouse, will start serving brunch this December.

The newly opened Rec & Royal, a nightclub in Rittenhouse with arcade games and karaoke, will soon open for brunch.

On Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Dec. 14, guests can enjoy a buffet with a doughnut bar, carving station, omelet station, fresh pastries, fruit, waffles and seafood. There will be a station where guests can customize their mimosas, too.

RELATED: Philly steakhouse Barclay Prime ranked among top 10 in United States

The price for the all-inclusive food and Champagne package is $49 per person and reservations are required. Cocktails and bottle service can also be purchased.

Helping to turn brunch into a party, Rec & Royal's "Royal Brunch" will include DJs and dancing. The fun starts at 11 a.m., with the buffet closing at 2 p.m. and the last mimosa served at 2:40 p.m. The bar will stay open, though.

Rec & Royal is located at 111 S. 17th St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Brunch Philadelphia Rittenhouse Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The evolution of this gross Eagles season, week-by-week, in stick figure form
120319CarsonWentz3

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Food & Drink

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. to give out free cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved