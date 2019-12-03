Rec & Royal in Rittenhouse launches boozy brunch

The newly opened Rec & Royal, a nightclub in Rittenhouse with arcade games and karaoke, will soon open for brunch.

On Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Dec. 14, guests can enjoy a buffet with a doughnut bar, carving station, omelet station, fresh pastries, fruit, waffles and seafood. There will be a station where guests can customize their mimosas, too.



The price for the all-inclusive food and Champagne package is $49 per person and reservations are required. Cocktails and bottle service can also be purchased.

Helping to turn brunch into a party, Rec & Royal's "Royal Brunch" will include DJs and dancing. The fun starts at 11 a.m., with the buffet closing at 2 p.m. and the last mimosa served at 2:40 p.m. The bar will stay open, though.

Rec & Royal is located at 111 S. 17th St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.