January 22, 2020

Give your valentine a unique gift – a painting of their pup in White Dog Cafe

Half of the proceeds from each portrait by artist Jay McClellan will be donated

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Artist Jay McClellan is offering to make custom paintings of lovable pets to hang in the new White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills.

While flowers and chocolates are nice on Valentine's Day, they're totally unoriginal.

If your special someone is a dog owner and you really want to surprise them with something unique, then a custom portrait of their pet hanging in White Dog Cafe's new Glen Mills, Delaware County, location might be the perfect display of affection.

Those who have visited White Dog Cafe in University City, as well as the Wayne and Haverford locations on the Main Line, know the dog-themed decor throughout is hard to miss. Especially eye-catching are the colorful paintings of pups of all sizes by artist Jay McClellan.

Gift your valentine a portrait of their pet painted by Jay McClellan that will hang in White Dog Cafe's Glen Mills location.

Before the holidays, McClellan offered a limited amount of custom paintings that guests could purchase as gifts – and the response was overwhelming.

"Once we saw how many people wanted to see a portrait of their dog hang at the new White Dog in Glen Mills, we knew we would have to offer more paintings," said Fearless Restaurants director of innovation Sydney Grims. "With a tweak to the interior design, we were able to expand the number of paintings that we can showcase."

Thirty-seven pet portraits are now available for purchase, with half of the proceeds benefitting both Brandywine Valley SPCA and Alpha Bravo Canine, which provides service dogs free of charge to former military members with PTSD.

Paintings available include:

9" x 12" ($600) – 4 available
10" x 12" ($700) – 8 available
16" X 20" ($960)  – 16 available
18" X 20" ($1,080)  – 2 available
20" x 20" ($1,200)  – 7 available

McClellan will give those who purchase paintings the original drawing of the painting (valued at $250). In addition, a small brass plate with the dog's name and hometown will hang on the wall besides each commissioned work.

If interested, you can sign up for a painting through White Dog Cafe's online shop.

The new restaurant in Glen Mills will be located in the Shoppes at Brinton Lake. An exact opening date has not been announced yet.

