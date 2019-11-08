A painting of your pet could hang in the new White Dog Cafe opening in Glen Mills

If you've ever visited White Dog Cafe, which has a location in University City, as well as in Wayne and Haverford on the Main Line, you've probably taken notice of the unique dog-themed decor throughout.

What you may not know, is that many of the paintings of dogs on the walls at all three restaurants were created by artist Jay McClellan.



Sometime in early 2020, a new White Dog Cafe is set to open in Glen Mills, Delaware County, and McClellan is preparing to paint more colorful portraits to hang on the walls.

This time, he's offering dog owners the opportunity to immortalize their pets through personalized paintings that will hang at the restaurant's new location.

McClellan is offering to make 38 custom paintings, with half of the proceeds benefitting both Brandywine Valley SPCA and Alpha Bravo Canine, which provides service dogs free of charge to former military members with PTSD.

The following paintings are available:

16" x 20" ($960) – 4 available

18" x 20" ($1,080) – 4 available

20" x 20" ($1,200) – 20 available

24" x 36" ($2,000) – 2 available

30" x 42" ($2,600) – 8 available

McClellan will give those who purchase paintings the original drawing of the painting (valued at $250). Also, a small brass plate with the dog's name and hometown will hang on the wall besides each commissioned work.

If interested, you can sign up for a painting through White Dog Cafe's online shop.

The new restaurant in Glen Mills will be located in the Shoppes at Brinton Lake.

