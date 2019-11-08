More Culture:

November 08, 2019

Oprah reveals Favorite Things list for 2019

Her gift guide includes 79 items, from fancy hot sauce to makeup by Lady Gaga

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Gifts
Oprah's favorite things 2019 PA Images/Sipa USA

Oprah Winfrey reveals her favorite things of 2019. You can now shop her 79 picks.

The 2019 Oprah's Favorite Things list was announced by "O, The Oprah Magazine" on Friday. In total, her gift guide includes 79 picks and most are available to purchase through her Amazon storefront.

This marks the 23rd year that Oprah has shared her insight into what to buy for the holiday season.

Since there's so much to look through, we've rounded up 10 standout items from her list. You can check them out below.

RELATED: Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season

1. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket ($139)

Known as "The Amazon Coat," it has racked up tons of positive reviews and has become the internet's favorite winter jacket. Get one for yourself and see what all the hype is about.

2. Piccolina Trailblazer Tee for children – Ruth Bader Ginsburg ($28)

These Trailblazer Tees feature illustrated portraits of pioneering women across various fields.

3. TRUFF Hot Sauce (34.99)

This was on Oprah's list last year, as well. While pricy for a sauce, take it from someone who has tasted it – it's totally worth the money.

4. Peepers – Women's "Bravado" Blue Light Filtering Glasses ($28)

We all spend way too much time staring at screens. Blue light filtering glasses help with eye strain and can help you sleep better. Gift these to someone and you're essentially giving them the gift of a good night's rest.

5. Sorel – Women's Out ‘N About Puffy Insulated Winter Sneaker Boot ($136.31-$236.69)

These shoes are kind of hideous, but Oprah says they're cool – and they also look incredibly comfy. Could these be the new Uggs?

6. Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones ($249)

They're sweat and water resistant, which is great for tough workouts.

7. HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga ($96)

With this holiday gift set, you can try out all six shades from Gaga's new makeup line.

8. Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker, The Carried Away Convertible ($196)

There are five ways to wear it, which makes it a great gift to give to anyone who frequently travels.

9. Wilder Condiments Mustard Trio, 6-Ounce Jars in Sweet and Hot, Classic and Jalapeno ($16.80)

Philly friends can slather these fancy mustards on soft pretzels.

10. Wolf Gourmet WGGR100S Precision Electric Griddle ($549.95)

Breakfast will never be the same with one of these. You can grill, sear, sauté and even steam.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Gifts Philadelphia Celebrities Christmas Holiday Oprah Winfrey Amazon

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles still need more WR help; Dez Bryant, anyone?
Dez-Bryant_110719_usat

Airbnb

Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey
0272016_Charles_Ramsey_DNC_BM

Depression

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression at millennial health forum
Lindsey Vonn depression mental health forum

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.
Herman's Coffee

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved