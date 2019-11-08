Oprah reveals Favorite Things list for 2019

The 2019 Oprah's Favorite Things list was announced by "O, The Oprah Magazine" on Friday. In total, her gift guide includes 79 picks and most are available to purchase through her Amazon storefront.

This marks the 23rd year that Oprah has shared her insight into what to buy for the holiday season.

Since there's so much to look through, we've rounded up 10 standout items from her list. You can check them out below.

1. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket ($139)



Known as "The Amazon Coat," it has racked up tons of positive reviews and has become the internet's favorite winter jacket. Get one for yourself and see what all the hype is about.

2. Piccolina Trailblazer Tee for children – Ruth Bader Ginsburg ($28)

These Trailblazer Tees feature illustrated portraits of pioneering women across various fields.

3. TRUFF Hot Sauce (34.99)

This was on Oprah's list last year, as well. While pricy for a sauce, take it from someone who has tasted it – it's totally worth the money.

4. Peepers – Women's "Bravado" Blue Light Filtering Glasses ($28)

We all spend way too much time staring at screens. Blue light filtering glasses help with eye strain and can help you sleep better. Gift these to someone and you're essentially giving them the gift of a good night's rest.

5. Sorel – Women's Out ‘N About Puffy Insulated Winter Sneaker Boot ($136.31-$236.69)

These shoes are kind of hideous, but Oprah says they're cool – and they also look incredibly comfy. Could these be the new Uggs?

6. Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones ($249)

They're sweat and water resistant, which is great for tough workouts.

7. HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga ($96)

With this holiday gift set, you can try out all six shades from Gaga's new makeup line.

8. Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker, The Carried Away Convertible ($196)

There are five ways to wear it, which makes it a great gift to give to anyone who frequently travels.

9. Wilder Condiments Mustard Trio, 6-Ounce Jars in Sweet and Hot, Classic and Jalapeno ($16.80)

Philly friends can slather these fancy mustards on soft pretzels.

10. Wolf Gourmet WGGR100S Precision Electric Griddle ($549.95)

Breakfast will never be the same with one of these. You can grill, sear, sauté and even steam.

