Haddonfield stores to hand out chocolate to shoppers on Galentine's Day

January 21, 2020
Feb. 13 is known as Galentine's Day, when friends get together and do something special to celebrate their platonic love ahead of the romantic holiday.
This year, friends can make plans to spend the night shopping and eating chocolate in Haddonfield, a borough in Camden County, New Jersey.
The GALentine Chocolate Crawl will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Participating shops along Kings Highway and some of the side streets will offer different, delicious chocolatey treats to shoppers.
If free chocolate isn't enough of an incentive to go, there also is a chance to win a $200 town-wide gift certificate.
To enter, proof of purchase from any downtown Haddonfield business made during the crawl must be presented in person or mailed to the Haddonfield Information Center by Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner of the gift certificate will be announced later that day.
Below are all the businesses participating in crawl, so your group of friends can start planning where to visit this Galentine's Day.
• Anatolia Art and Craft Studio
• Duffy’s Fine Chocolates
• Inkwood Books
• Maison Marcelle Boutique
• Mare Monte
• Maxwell James
• Meraki Market
• Raks Thrift Avenue
• The Bistro at Haddonfield
• The British Chip Shop
• The Boutique Bar
• The Lavish Loft
• The Spice and Tea Exchange
• Queen’s Carriage
• Jewelry & Timepiece Mechanix
• Adrian Rowan Photography
• Tre Famiglia
• Zanzour Accent European Furniture
• In The Kitchen Cooking School and Boutique
• Haddonfield Information Center
Thursday, Feb. 13
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend
Kings Highway E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.