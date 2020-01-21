More Events:

Haddonfield stores to hand out chocolate to shoppers on Galentine's Day

The second annual GALentine Chocolate Crawl will take place Feb. 13

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Valentine's Day
Galentine's Day chocolate crawl in Haddonfield Photo by Egor Lyfar/on Unsplash

On Galentine's Day, friends are invited to shop and eat chocolate in Haddonfield.

Feb. 13 is known as Galentine's Day, when friends get together and do something special to celebrate their platonic love ahead of the romantic holiday.

This year, friends can make plans to spend the night shopping and eating chocolate in Haddonfield, a borough in Camden County, New Jersey.

RELATED: Chaddsford Winery celebrating Valentine's Day with wine and chocolate

The GALentine Chocolate Crawl will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Participating shops along Kings Highway and some of the side streets will offer different, delicious chocolatey treats to shoppers.

If free chocolate isn't enough of an incentive to go, there also is a chance to win a $200 town-wide gift certificate.

To enter, proof of purchase from any downtown Haddonfield business made during the crawl must be presented in person or mailed to the Haddonfield Information Center by Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner of the gift certificate will be announced later that day.

Below are all the businesses participating in crawl, so your group of friends can start planning where to visit this Galentine's Day.

Kings Highway

• Anatolia Art and Craft Studio
• Duffy’s Fine Chocolates
• Inkwood Books
• Maison Marcelle Boutique
• Mare Monte
• Maxwell James
• Meraki Market
• Raks Thrift Avenue
• The Bistro at Haddonfield
• The British Chip Shop
• The Boutique Bar
• The Lavish Loft
• The Spice and Tea Exchange
• Queen’s Carriage

Ellis Street

• Jewelry & Timepiece Mechanix
• Adrian Rowan Photography

Haddon Avenue

• Tre Famiglia
• Zanzour Accent European Furniture

Mechanic Street

• In The Kitchen Cooking School and Boutique

Kings Court

• Haddonfield Information Center

GALentine Chocolate Crawl

Thursday, Feb. 13
5-9 p.m. | Free to attend
Kings Highway E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

