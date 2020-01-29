More Culture:

January 29, 2020

Visit Philadelphia and James Beard Foundation partner to promote city's food scene

Special programming will help promote Philly as a top culinary destination

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink James Beard Foundation
Visit Philadelphia promoting Philly as culinary destination Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Visit Philadelphia and James Beard Foundation partnership aims to further grow the city's food scene and draw in more visitors.

Visit Philadelphia and the James Beard Foundation have announced a new partnership. The collaboration aims to connect tourists to the city's outstanding food.

If you're not familiar, the James Beard Foundation Awards – the Oscars for culinary professionals – recognize the best chefs, restaurants and restaurateurs in the United States each year.

RELATED: Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020

In 2019, Michael Solomonov's Zahav won the award for outstanding restaurant. There were five other Philly finalists in various categories, too.

Philly's not just known for cheesesteaks and pretzels anymore. Now, Visit Philadelphia hopes travelers will choose the city for their next culinary adventure.

Special programming with the James Beard Foundation will take place throughout 2020. Below are some of the upcoming events, with descriptions provided by Visit Philadelphia.

• James Beard House Chef Takeovers – A four-night Philadelphia chef takeover at New York City's James Beard House on Jan. 29, Jan. 30, April 21 and June 11 bringing together Philadelphia's award-winning chefs, rising culinary talent, in-the-know mixologists and top media

• 2020 James Beard Foundation Awards Nominee Announcement – Taking place in Philadelphia on March 25 at the Barnes Foundation in collaboration with Constellation Culinary Group

• The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America – Pop-up dinner on April 14 bringing the James Beard House experience to Philadelphia's Spice Finch via an intimate, seated dinner featuring local chefs Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle, as well as James Beard Award-winning chef Vishwesh Bhatt of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi

• The Brand New James Beard Restaurant Collective – A series of events in the Philadelphia region with the city’s top culinary talents in August, curated in partnership with Center City District, the James Beard Foundation and local chefs and restaurateurs

