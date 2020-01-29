More Events:

January 29, 2020

Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020

Restaurants will offer three-course meals priced at $15, $25 or $35 per person

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
East Passyunk Restaurant Week - Mamma Maria Courtesy of/Aversa PR

So many popular restaurants are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week, which begins Feb. 24. Pictured above is pasta at Mamma Maria Ristorante, one of the Italian eateries taking part in the event.

Need an excuse to dine out? East Passyunk Avenue in South Philly has become the place to eat and, great news, Restaurant Week in the neighborhood is coming up.

Monday, Feb. 24, through Monday, March 6, restaurants will offer three-course meals priced at $15, $25 or $35 per person.

RELATED: Philly Wine Week will kick off with Opening Corks at the Bellevue

Some of the city's best restaurants are located on the Avenue and this is a chance to try them out. There are beloved Italian spots like Le Virtù and Marra's, plus French favorites like Fond and June, and a whole lot more.

Noord, which serves Dutch food; Perla, a Filipino restaurant; and Bing Bing Dim Sum, offering Asian fusion, are some of the most excellent spots on the street.

All those places, plus more, are participating. The full list and their menus can be viewed online

Take note that River Twice, one of East Passyunk's newest and buzziest restaurants, is included. We predict reservations there will fill up fast.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, March 6
$15, $25 or $35 per meal
E. Passyunk Ave.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

