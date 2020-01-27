Philly Wine Week will kick off with Opening Corks at the Bellevue

Philly Wine Week organized by Philly Wine Cru, the new name for the group, will return this spring. As before, the city-wide celebration will kick off with Opening Corks.

The party, where hundreds of bottles of wine will be poured, will take place Sunday, March 29. For the second year in a row, the event will be at XIX, the restaurant on the 19th floor of the Bellevue in Center City.

Along with lots of wine to taste, the evening will include bites from local restaurants and bars like Hungry Pigeon, American Sardine Bar and South Philly Taproom.

Tickets to attend are $50 through Sunday, Feb. 9, with the code "earlybird20." Afterward, the price will increase to $65.

A limited amount of VIP tickets also are available for $125. VIP guests receive early admission to enjoy an extra 90 minutes, as well as an exclusive sparkling wine bar, raw bar, deluxe passed hors d'oeuvres and three complimentary raffle tickets.



After Opening Corks, Philly Wine Week will run from Monday, March 30, to Monday, April 6. There will be wine-centric events at different bars and restaurants throughout Philadelphia. A full list of events will be added to Philly Wine Cru's website as they are confirmed.

Sunday, March 29

6:30-9 p.m. | $50-$125 per person

XIX at The Bellevue

200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102 (19th floor)



