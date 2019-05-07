More Culture:

May 07, 2019

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation

Philly's Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook won big at the awards ceremony on Monday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Zahav
Zahav James Beard Zahav/Facebook

Zahav won the 2019 James Beard award for Outstanding Restaurant in United States. It is the first time a Philadelphia restaurant has won the award.

Zahav was named the best restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation on Monday in a first for Philadelphia's restaurant community and Israeli chef Michael Solomonov.

Co-owners Solomonov and Steve Cook took home the biggest award of the night, winning the 2019 James Beard award for Outstanding Restaurant at a ceremony held in Chicago. Several Philadelphia restaurants and chefs were finalists for various awards this year, but Zahav proved to be the only local restaurant to win.

Solomonov and Cook previously won the 2016 James Beard award for Cookbook of the Year for "Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking." Solomonov also was named Outstanding Chef in America in 2017, and has been nominated and won other James Beard Awards.

In 2018, Zahav's pastry chef Camille Cogsworth took home Philly's only honor in the Rising Star Chef category.

More than a dozen Philly restaurants like Monk's Cafe, Suraya, Laurel, Heirloom, Vedge, and South Philly Barbacoa were named semi-finalists this year, among categories like best chef, outstanding bar program, outstanding pastry chef, and best new restaurant. Heading into Monday night's award ceremony, the city had finalists in six categories.

Here's a full list of the 2019 James Beard winners.

This award comes on the tails of Solomonov's announcement that he and his team have three major projects in the works. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Zahav Philadelphia Food & Drink Chefs James Beard Foundation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

If the Sixers lose Game 5, history says they're in big trouble
050619-KawhiLeonard-USAToday

Deaths

Hatboro man, 25, suffers fatal heart attack during Broad Street Run
Brian Smart Broad Street Run

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Eagles

Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2019 NFL Draft: Defense edition
050619FletcherCox

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved