James Beard Awards recognize Zahav, Suraya and other Philly-area restaurants among semifinalists

Zahav, Suraya, and Monk's Café all got nods from the James Beard Foundation, the organization that awards prestigious foodie honors to the nation's very best restaurants and chefs.



The foundation announced Wednesday its long list of 2019 restaurant and chef finalists, with more than a dozen establishments based in and around Philadelphia earning recognition. There's still some time before the final nominees and winners will be announced, and Philadelphia restaurants and chefs usually win at least one or two honors each year.

