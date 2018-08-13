South Philly Barbacoa marks grand reopening at new location

From food cart to food destination, South Philly Barbacoa became a critical sensation after it opened in 2014, drawing rave reviews from the likes of Bon Appétit and serving as a weekend hub for the Mexican community in Philadelphia.

Husband and wife Ben Miller and Christina Martinez have been through many moves and changes since then.

South Philly Barbacoa, a local beacon for immigrant rights and advocacy for undocumented restaurant workers, gave way to El Compadre after Martinez's 23-year-old son tragically died within months of the family's second restaurant opening.

Both businesses eventually combined in the Italian Market (1149 S. 9th St.) with the South Philly Barbacoa format taking over on weekends.

As of this past weekend, the original business is back with a standalone storefront, the couple announced on Facebook.

The new location comes after Miller and Martinez launched a Kiva loan crowdfunding campaign earlier this year to find a larger space for El Compadre. It would appear the second storefront for South Philly Barbacoa might make that move unnecessary, at least for the time being.

On Monday, South Philly Barbacoa will celebrate its reopening with a fundraiser for Mike Doyle, Democratic candidate for state representative and staunch advocate for Philadelphia's sanctuary status.

Free food and drinks will include an assortment of pork, chicken and vegetable tacos with homemade tortillas and seasonal agua fresca. Drinks for the evening will be provided by Saint Benjamin Brewing Company & PBR.

