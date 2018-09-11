More Culture:

September 11, 2018

South Philly Barbacoa will be featured on Netflix's 'Chef's Table'

Chef and activist Cristina Martinez shared her story with the show, which will air Sept. 28

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Netflix
South Philly Barbacoa Source/South Philly Barbacoa

Cristina Martinez prepares food at South Philly Barbacoa, an acclaimed weekend-only restaurant located at 1703 S. 11th St. in East Passyunk.

Season 5 of Netflix's "Chef's Table" premieres this month and it's all kicking off in Philly. 

The first episode features Cristina Martinez, the chef/co-owner of the Mexican restaurant South Philly Barbacoa, Eater reported. Martinez is the city's very own BBQ expert and an outspoken activist for undocumented restaurant workers' rights.

The episode will be available to stream Friday, Sept. 28, and takes a deep dive into Martinez's family recipe for that fall-off-the-bone lamb barbacoa and pancita. But it also delves into the chef's work for undocumented people in the U.S. and their fight for work and proper wages. Martinez wants more people to know that many of the people working in restaurant kitchens here in the U.S. are undocumented workers, just like her.

Martinez has been open about publicizing her undocumented status, especially over the last few months. She was featured on Bon Appetit's 10 Best New Restaurants List, Ugly Delicious (also on Netflix) and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

The chef fled her home in Mexico to escape an abusive ex-husband and eventually landed in Philadelphia, where she would open South Philly Barbacoa (the second iteration is now on Ninth and Ellsworth streets) and her son, who has since passed away, would open El Compardre.

The "Chef's Table" episode was filmed in August. Crews recorded footage in South Philly but also with Martinez's family in Capulhuac, Mexico, Generocity reported.

The new season of the foodie series features seven other chefs, including Thai chef Bo Songvisava, Turkish chef Musa Dağdeviren, and Spain's Albert Adrià.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Netflix South Philly Mexican Food

Just In

Must Read

Business

How a Philly native came to open the smallest bar in Arizona
09042018_Danielle Martinez_Room4_bar

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 2 edition
091218MattPatricia

TV

Colbert talks Moonves' ousting from CBS, gives 'Pence' a lie detector test
colbert pence

Food & Drink

Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival
Halloween decoration

Health News

Simple blood test could read people's internal clock
09112018_Woman_Sleeps_Pexels

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.