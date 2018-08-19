More Culture:

August 19, 2018

South Philly Barbacoa chef talks immigration on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

For Wednesday's episode, Bee came to Philly to talk with chef Cristina Martinez

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Television
South Philly Barbacoa Full Frontal with Samantha Bee//YouTube

On an episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on Wednesday, Aug. 15, Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa talks immigration politics, food, and being a chef.

Late-night host and comedian Samantha Bee brought Full Frontal to Philadelphia this season.

This Wednesday's episode featured South Philly Barbacoa chef and immigrants rights activist, Cristina Martinez, who has openly discussed her undocumented status — but never the family recipe for her mouth-watering barbacoa. 

Martinez explains to Bee in her South Philly kitchen that she fled her home of Capulhuac, Mexico because she was being assaulted by her ex-husband. 

"I just wanted to save my life," she says. 

The pair discuss the ways in which Martinez wants to use her platform as a successful chef to lobby for other people with undocumented statuses in the U.S.

"I'm not afraid to talk about the platform that chefs have because we have the power to change the system," Martinez says. "We, as chefs, have a direct platform that is so big, we chefs would not be able to be chefs without our farmers, the people who clean, like the dishwashers, the waiters, the bartenders." 

You can watch the entire segment below.


Bee is selling T-shirts to raise money for immigrants that work in the restaurant service industry. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Giving Kitchen, an organization that provides emergency assistance to restaurant workers through financial support and resources. You can donate here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Television Philadelphia South Philly Late Night

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.