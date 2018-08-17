More Culture:

August 17, 2018

Michael Solomonov's restaurants are a Philly exclusive once more

Dizengoff's NYC location is closing up shop at the end of August

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
10052015_Ramunno_Zahav Wendy Ramunno/for PhillyVoice

Chef Michael Solomonov and partner Steven Cook share the magic of modern Israeli food with a wider audience

Starting in September, if you want to eat at one of chef Michael Solomonov’s restaurants, you’ll have to come to Philadelphia.

According to Eater, the James Beard Award winner Solomonov and restaurateur Steve Cook announced Friday they’ll be closing up their Dizengoff outpost in New York City’s Chelsea Market, two years and three months after it opened.

MORE PHILLY FOOD: Former chef from Santucci's, Opa opening Point Breeze BYOB with charitable twist

You can read the full statement from Solomonov and Cook below, per Eater:

“For years we’d dreamed of having a New York restaurant. Mike was actually on the way to New York to find a kitchen job when he felt compelled to stop in Philly; thankfully he did because shortly thereafter, we made Zahav. But today we’re sad to say that Dizengoff NYC’s last day of business will be August 29th. Thank you to everyone who’s supported us and come in to crush some hummus and pita.”

The news comes less than half a year after Solmonov and Cook closed up their Miami locations of Dizengoff and Federal Donuts. The Miami locations existed for just six months before packing it up in March because, according to Solmonov, the construction “was simply too much to bear.”

In his statement about Miami, Solomonov did choose to use the words “for now,” leaving the South Beach locations open-ended, in theory.

So, after the hubbub of the past six months, Solomonov’s footprint has condensed considerably. All six brands still remain — Zahav, Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Abe Fisher, The Rooster, and Goldie — but they’ve been centralized in the Philadelphia area.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants New York City Dizengoff Philadelphia Zahav

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Public Transit

'Transit' app launches crowdsourced real-time public transit data in Philly
04242018_SEPTA_fire_TC

Public Health

New Jersey drug overdose deaths jump 21 percent, nation reaches new high
02052018_Drug_pills_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.