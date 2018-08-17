Michael Solomonov's restaurants are a Philly exclusive once more

Starting in September, if you want to eat at one of chef Michael Solomonov’s restaurants, you’ll have to come to Philadelphia.

According to Eater, the James Beard Award winner Solomonov and restaurateur Steve Cook announced Friday they’ll be closing up their Dizengoff outpost in New York City’s Chelsea Market, two years and three months after it opened.

MORE PHILLY FOOD: Former chef from Santucci's, Opa opening Point Breeze BYOB with charitable twist

You can read the full statement from Solomonov and Cook below, per Eater:

“For years we’d dreamed of having a New York restaurant. Mike was actually on the way to New York to find a kitchen job when he felt compelled to stop in Philly; thankfully he did because shortly thereafter, we made Zahav. But today we’re sad to say that Dizengoff NYC’s last day of business will be August 29th. Thank you to everyone who’s supported us and come in to crush some hummus and pita.”

The news comes less than half a year after Solmonov and Cook closed up their Miami locations of Dizengoff and Federal Donuts. The Miami locations existed for just six months before packing it up in March because, according to Solmonov, the construction “was simply too much to bear.”

In his statement about Miami, Solomonov did choose to use the words “for now,” leaving the South Beach locations open-ended, in theory.

So, after the hubbub of the past six months, Solomonov’s footprint has condensed considerably. All six brands still remain — Zahav, Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Abe Fisher, The Rooster, and Goldie — but they’ve been centralized in the Philadelphia area.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.