Alex Holley is taking a short break from 'Good Day Philadelphia' to rest her voice

Alex Holley announced Friday morning she will be taking a break from Fox29’s morning show, Good Day Philadelphia, for a couple of weeks. She posted the video of her announcement to Twitter, writing, "The Dr. says I need to stop talking so much. So I’ll be off the show for a few weeks...gonna miss you guys but I’ll be back!"



Holley begins the announcement this morning with a heartfelt shoutout to the show’s viewers. She goes on to discuss how much she uses her voice for the job, adding, "It’s a lot of talking, and, apparently, it’s been pretty tough on my voice – so much so I’ve developed some vocal chord issues.”

She adds, “I’ve decided to listen to my body and my doctors. So, I’m gonna be going off the show for a few weeks, like Mike [Jerrick] said, on vocal rest – but not just rest, but learning how to use my voice in a more healthy way.”

Fortunately, Holley does not need surgery, she adds in a tweet, “Doing this, so I hopefully won’t have to go that far.”



She said she is sad to leave the show, even if it is only for a brief couple of weeks, but she ended on a positive note by saying, “Hopefully, doing it now will mean later I will just be talking forever.”

Holley mentioned in an email to PhillyVoice that she will be staying connected to the viewers and fans through her social media accounts.

