September 10, 2018

Alex Holley returned to 'Good Day Philadelphia' on Monday after hiatus to rest vocal chords

Holley announced her rest back in mid-August

040317_JerrickHolley Mike Jerrick/Twitter

FOX29's "Good Day Philadelphia" co-hosts Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley.

After a few weeks off the air, FOX29 "Good Day Philadelphia" co-host Alex Holley returned to her anchor chair Monday morning. 

Holley had announced in mid-August she would leave the weekday morning news show for a few weeks to rest her voice, as per a doctor's recommendation. Apparently her hosting job was taking a toll on her vocal chords.

RELATED: Alex Holley is taking a short break from 'Good Day Philadelphia' to rest her voice

In the interim, her co-host Mike Jerrick was joined by Karen Hepp, an anchor and co-host of FOX29's weekend morning show. 

Holley didn't need surgery to correct the problem with her chords, just some old fashioned rest. 

“I’ve decided to listen to my body and my doctors," she said via Twitter back in August. "So, I’m gonna be going off the show for a few weeks, like Mike (Jerrick) said, on vocal rest – but not just rest, but learning how to use my voice in a more healthy way.”

The anchor announced via Twitter on Friday that she would return to the show, but was met with a lot of surprised fans and "Good Day" devotees Monday morning. 

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.