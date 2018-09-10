More Culture:

September 10, 2018

Childish Gambino's 'Feels Like Summer' video was animated by this Philly artist

Justin Richburg designed all 63 characters in the video

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer"//VEVO

Justin Richburg's animations appeared in Childish Gambino's music video to "Feels Like Summer."

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Richburg is the Philly animator behind Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer" music video. And if you haven't seen it, the animated video includes 63 recognizable characters, set to Childish's two-hit album "Summer Pack." 

WHAT TO LISTEN TO: Podcasts about sex, dating, ghosts, and criminals

Some of the characters include Michelle Obama, Drake, a MAGA hat wearing Kanye West, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce. 

The video, released Sept. 1, is a product of Childish's interest in Richburg for his illustration that shocked the Internet back in February of Kevin Hart, Malcolm X, Tupac, Oprah, and Rihanna playing dice. Childish, whose name is Donald Glover, used the illustration on his show "Atlanta." 

Here's the entire "Feels Like Summer" video. 

According to Billboard, Richburg began to seriously pursue design and illustration back in 2011. He sells his prints online, which you can check out here. 

Richburg told Billboard mental illness runs in his family and it affected him at age 19:

"Because of that, I wasn’t able to go to school and my mom had to basically take care of me for the next two years after. ... I was finally able to get myself off medication and get back down to my regular weight. I guess all those things happened because I didn’t appreciate life like that and I was wasting my time. God will do things like that to wake you up. If that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be doing this."

Childish Gambino released several singles this summer, including "This is America," which has now become the namesake of his tour that started in Atlanta this week. Glover announced this tour would be the last "Gambino" tour ever.

RELATED: Alex Holley returned to 'Good Day Philadelphia' on Monday after hiatus to rest vocal chords  |  Penn alum John Legend becomes the first black man, and the youngest artist, to ever reach EGOT status

“If you’re at this show know it’s the last Gambino tour ever,” he said during the show, SPIN reported. “This is not a concert. This is f***ing church.”

The tour is making a stop in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Childish Gambino Philadelphia Animation Music Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fletcher Cox was a beast against the Falcons, with gifs and stuff
091018FletcherCox

Weather

Is Hurricane Florence headed for the northeast? What to know about the storm
Florence wind speed map

Phillies

Does Aaron Nola have better chance at MVP than Cy Young award?
050918_Aaron-Nola_usat

Accidents

Dirty Franks bartender in 'up and down' battle back from brink of death
02122018_Sheila_Modglin_FB

Addiction

Teenagers' brains make them more prone to addiction
Teen_smoking

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.