More Culture:

September 10, 2018

Penn alum John Legend becomes the first black man, and the youngest artist, to ever reach EGOT status

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment John Legend
john legend emmys Sthanlee B. Mirador/SIPA USA

John Legend, winner for outstanding variety special for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The award makes Legend the youngest person, and the first black man, to achieve EGOT status.

John Legend made history during Sunday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards when he became the youngest person, and the first black man, to ever reach EGOT status – the rare career achievement of having won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

Thirty-nine-year-old Legend, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1999, joins a small club. A mere 15 people have achieved EGOT status, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice also joining the ranks Sunday night. The three men were awarded for their work producing "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," which won for best variety special winner. Legend also starred in the production.

Other EGOT achievers include Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and Mel Brooks. Many EGOT recipients are music composers and producers, such as Richard Rodgers and Robert Lopez.

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for best original song, winning alongside Common for "Glory," which appeared in "Selma." The artist has 10 Grammy's to his name, beginning with the awards for best new artist and best R&B album in 2006.

He received a Tony Award in 2017 as a co-producer of "Jitney," which won for best revival of a play. He also was nominated for best original score for "SpongeBob SquarePants" this year.

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated the milestone on social media.


The accolades aren't necessarily over for Legend. He is nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role in "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The 70th annual Primetime Emmys air Sunday, Sept. 17 on NBC.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment John Legend Philadelpha University of Pennsylvania Twitter Tony Awards TV Award Shows Oscars Grammy Awards Chrissy Teigen Music Emmys

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft
090818DeeboSamuel

Weather

Is Hurricane Florence headed for the northeast? What to know about the storm
Florence wind speed map

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins: 'Kaepernick will be looked at as somebody who not only changed the direction this sport but the dynamic of athletes in general'
011818_Jenkins-Eagles_usat

Accidents

Dirty Franks bartender in 'up and down' battle back from brink of death
02122018_Sheila_Modglin_FB

Addiction

Teenagers' brains make them more prone to addiction
Teen_smoking

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.