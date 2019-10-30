The Good King Tavern's second floor is now a French wine bar

Chloe Grigri has transformed The Good King Tavern's second floor into le Caveau.



Guests can still enjoy French tavern food and drinks on the first floor, but now they can also go upstairs to visit a cozy and chic wine bar modeled after those scattered throughout France's Loire Valley.

Inside The Good King Tavern, there's a small nondescript door leading to le Caveau, but the new bar is also accessible from the street.

The two share a list of over 130 bottles, the majority French and natural wines.

In addition to varieties of red, white and bubbly, le Caveau serves a few small plates. The selection includes house-made charcuterie and cheeses from France and beyond, as well as olives, rillettes, chocolate mousse and hot dogs on baguettes (Oui!).

Courtesy of/Neal Santos Le Caveau is now open on the second floor of The Good King Tavern. There's seating at the bar and at tables.

Guests can sit at the bar, at bistro tables with benches, or at high tops for two. In total, there are 42 seats.

As for the design, le Caveau has exposed brick, thin white lace on the window panes, vintage French magazines framed on the wall, and lots of candlelight.

The wine bar is open Thursday through Saturday, from 6 p.m. to midnight. Find it at 614 S. Seventh St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.