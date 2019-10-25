Port Richmond's Tinys Bottle Shop named one of U.S.'s best neighborhood wine shops

In the era of the microbrew and natural wine, bottle shops have started to overtake beer distributors and state liquor stores (among a certain crowd) when it's time to pick up some adult beverages for a gathering. The downside is higher prices; the upside is higher quality.

Up in Port Richmond, Tinys Bottle Shop opened a boutique-style bottle shop filled with natural wines, craft beers, and ciders this past March. Reviews have largely been positive. This week, Tinys picked up a big nod, landing on Wine Enthusiast's list of the best neighborhood wine shops in the country.

Unlike some "best in the country" lists, Wine Enthusiast didn't pull from an algorithm or a database; instead, the magazine simply poked around and listened to locals to find out which shops do "a little something extra for the wine lovers in their neighborhoods".

Here's what Wine Enthusiast liked about Tinys:

"Tucked behind The Lunar Inn, which serves beer, cider, wine, cocktails and a full food menu, you’ll find Tinys, a shop with a natural wine focus. Beverages can be purchased to sip in its courtyard or brought home, and there are often in-house tastings and small goods for sale, like mugs, T-shirts and candles, some of which are made by employees."

That's a pretty strong and concise blurb on what makes Tinys great, but my favorite tagline for the shop actually came earlier this summer.

In June, Bon Appetit's resident Philadelphia-knower Alex Delaney included Tinys on a list of must-visits places during an eating-and-drinking trip through Fishtown (while acknowledging that Tinys isn't actually in Fishtown), and called Tinys "the Philly bottle shop for those who are bored with California Cabs and oaky Chardonnays".

No matter why you choose to visit Tinys, it seems like the trip will be well worth it.

