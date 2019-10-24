What's on Netflix in November: 'The Irishman,' and a slew of Christmas movies

October 24, 2019
Netflix has released its coming and going list for November, and it's selection includes more Christmas movies than anyone can imagine plus the long-awaited, streaming premiere of Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman."
Leaving Netflix will be Halloween favorites, like "Scream" and "The Sixth Sense."
"Let It Snow," a romantic comedy starring Kiernan Shipka debuts Nov. 8. "Klaus," a Christmas cartoon starring Joan Cusack and Rashida Jones, premieres on Nov. 15, and holiday editions of you favorite competition series, "Great British Baking Show" and "Nailed It!" are coming next month, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22, respectively.
The streaming platform's original content will surely not disappoint with "The Irishman" premiere on Nov. 27. The film has gotten rave reviews from critics and has even been touted as one of Martin Scorsese's best ever. It may be 3 1/2 hours long, but it's worth it.
The long awaited Season 3 of "The Crown" will debut on Netflix on Nov. 17, so get ready for the drama. If you need more "Queer Eye" content, well, you're in luck. The show's "We're in Japan!" special begins streaming on Nov. 1. But if you need a little more comedy in your life, Seth Meyer's standup special, "Lobby Baby," premieres Sept. 5.
American Son
Atypical: Season 3
Drive
Fire in Paradise
Hache
Hello Ninja
Holiday in the Wild
The King
The Man Without Gravity
Queer Eye: We're in Japan!
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
We Are the Wave
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Deep: Season 3
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door
District 9
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4
Tune in for Love
Undercover Brother 2
Burning Cane
SCAMS
Shadow
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Busted!: Season 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour
Green Eggs and Ham
Let It Snow
Paradise Beach
Wild District: Season 2
Little Things: Season 3
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago
Maradona in Mexico
The Stranded
Avlu: Part 2
The Club
Earthquake Bird
Go!: The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry
Klaus
Llama Llama: Season 2
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3
Suffragette
The Crown: Season 3
Iliza: Unveiled
No hay Tiempo Para la Verguenza
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de Pies Ligeros
The Knight Before Christmas
Mortel
Dino Girl Gauko
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
The Dragon Prince: Season 3
High Seas: Season 2
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon Frère
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2
Narcoworld: Dope Stories
Nobody's Looking
Singapore Social
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8
End of Watch
Shot Caller
Dirty John: Season 1
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
Broken
The Irishman
Holiday Rush
John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That
Merry Happy Whatever
Mytho
Atlantics
Chip and Potato: Season 2
I Lost My Body
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us
Sugar Rush Christmas
42
300
A Dog's Life
As Good as It Gets
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
Little Women
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Road House
Romeo Is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop's Wife
The House Bunny
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Sixth Sense
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
Continuum: Season 1-4
Mamma Mia!
Nikita: Season 1-4
The Red Road: Season 1-2
Boyhood
Coco
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.