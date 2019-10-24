What's on Netflix in November: 'The Irishman,' and a slew of Christmas movies

Netflix has released its coming and going list for November, and it's selection includes more Christmas movies than anyone can imagine plus the long-awaited, streaming premiere of Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman."

Leaving Netflix will be Halloween favorites, like "Scream" and "The Sixth Sense."

"Let It Snow," a romantic comedy starring Kiernan Shipka debuts Nov. 8. "Klaus," a Christmas cartoon starring Joan Cusack and Rashida Jones, premieres on Nov. 15, and holiday editions of you favorite competition series, "Great British Baking Show" and "Nailed It!" are coming next month, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22, respectively.

The streaming platform's original content will surely not disappoint with "The Irishman" premiere on Nov. 27. The film has gotten rave reviews from critics and has even been touted as one of Martin Scorsese's best ever. It may be 3 1/2 hours long, but it's worth it.

The long awaited Season 3 of "The Crown" will debut on Netflix on Nov. 17, so get ready for the drama. If you need more "Queer Eye" content, well, you're in luck. The show's "We're in Japan!" special begins streaming on Nov. 1. But if you need a little more comedy in your life, Seth Meyer's standup special, "Lobby Baby," premieres Sept. 5.

Here's what's coming to Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

American Son

Atypical: Season 3

Drive

Fire in Paradise

Hache

Hello Ninja

Holiday in the Wild

The King

The Man Without Gravity

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

We Are the Wave

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland





Nov. 4



A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door

District 9

Nov. 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4

Tune in for Love

Undercover Brother 2

Nov. 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS

Shadow

Nov. 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Nov. 8

Busted!: Season 2

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour

Green Eggs and Ham

Let It Snow

Paradise Beach

Wild District: Season 2

Nov. 9

Little Things: Season 3

Nov. 10

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5

Nov. 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2

Nov. 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago

Nov. 13

Maradona in Mexico

Nov. 14

The Stranded

Nov. 15

Avlu: Part 2

The Club

Earthquake Bird

Go!: The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

I'm With the Band: Nasty Cherry

Klaus

Llama Llama: Season 2

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3





Nov. 16

Suffragette

Nov. 17

The Crown: Season 3

Nov. 19

Iliza: Unveiled

No hay Tiempo Para la Verguenza

Nov. 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de Pies Ligeros

Nov. 21

The Knight Before Christmas

Mortel

Nov. 22

Dino Girl Gauko

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

The Dragon Prince: Season 3

High Seas: Season 2

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon Frère

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2

Narcoworld: Dope Stories

Nobody's Looking

Singapore Social

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8

Nov. 23

End of Watch

Nov. 24

Shot Caller

Nov. 25

Dirty John: Season 1

Nov. 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

Nov. 27

Broken

The Irishman

Nov. 28

Holiday Rush

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That

Merry Happy Whatever

Mytho

Nov. 29

Atlantics

Chip and Potato: Season 2

I Lost My Body

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us

Sugar Rush Christmas

Here's what's leaving Netflix in November:

Nov. 1

42

300

A Dog's Life

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

Little Women

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

The House Bunny

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Sixth Sense

Nov. 2

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Nov. 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Nov. 5

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

Nov. 15

Continuum: Season 1-4

Nov. 16

Mamma Mia!

Nov. 22

Nikita: Season 1-4

Nov. 23

The Red Road: Season 1-2

Nov. 25

Boyhood

Nov. 29

Coco

Nov. 30

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2





