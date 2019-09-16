Netflix releases its Halloween and horror movie schedule, including originals

It may not even be October yet, but Netflix dropped its schedule for horror and Halloween classics, as well as its original films, on Friday the 13th. So, it may be time to transition into fall.

Between a slew of Netflix original films, horror films you probably rewatch every year, and some hidden gems, it's a good time to be a horror fan. Or a good time to avoid Netflix if you're like me and hate scary movies.

Here's a run-down of all the seasonal creepy movies that will be available, in order of when they'll be released.

SEPT. 13

Marianne

When a novelist realizes her terrifying stories are coming true, she returns to her hometown to face the demons from her past that inspire her writing.

SEPT. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

SEPT. 15

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

SEPT. 17

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

SEPT. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

SEPT. 25

Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix original)

SEPT. 27

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix original)

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Lock's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity.

OCT. 1

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle*

OCT. 4

In the Tall Grass (Netflix original)

Creeped Out: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween (Netflix Family)

OCT. 8

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee (Netflix Family)

OCT. 11

Haunted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

In an all-new season of true-life terror, real people recount unsettling run-ins with demons, ghosts and more, as told via dramatic reenactments.

Fractured (Netflix original)

OCT. 16

Sinister 2

OCT. 18

Eli (Netflix original)

OCT. 24

Daybreak (Netflix original)

This post-apocalyptic youth thriller is about high school after the world ends. Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and Mad Max-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love in this humorous drama series.

Revenge of Pontianak



OCT. 25

Assimilate

Rattlesnake (Netflix Film)

Prank Encounters

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.