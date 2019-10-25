More Culture:

October 25, 2019

Workhorse Brewing and Saxbys team up to create vanilla coffee porter

Made with real vanilla beans and Saxbys' medium roast Pep Talk

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Workhorse Brewing and Saxbys team up to create vanilla coffee porter Courtesy of/Saxbys

Start It Up is a new brew created by Workhorse Brewing Co. and Saxbys.

It was big news when Yuengling and Hershey's announced their limited-edition chocolate porter, and now another two well-known brands have collaborated to produce a fall beer.

King of Prussia-based Workhorse Brewing Co. and Saxbys, the coffee company headquartered in Philly, have created a coffee vanilla porter.

RELATED: Evil Genius is jumping on the hard seltzer trend | "Adulting 101" classes created by "Wait, Am I An Adult Now?" podcast and Saxbys | Spread Bagelry's Bryn Mawr location officially opens

The brew, called Start It Up, was released earlier this week and uses real vanilla beans and Saxbys' medium roast Pep Talk.

You can find it in 16-ounce cans for sale at dozens of locations throughout the greater Philadelphia area, on tap at the Workhorse taproom in King of Prussia and at the recently opened pop-up Workhorse taproom at Spread Bagelry, 2401 Walnut St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Beers Coffee Breweries Saxbys

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved