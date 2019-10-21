More Culture:

October 21, 2019

Spread Bagelry's Bryn Mawr location officially opens

Now, people on the Main Line can enjoy Montreal-style bagels

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spread Bagelry's Bryn Mawr location is now officially open. The shop at 925 Lancaster Ave. was designed to look like a train station.

Spread Bagelry, maker of Montreal-style bagels, is now open on the Main Line.

The Bryn Mawr location was designed to look like a train station and pays homage to the Main Line railroad, complete with a mechanical flip board.

It's located at 925 Lancaster Ave. and is Spread Bagelry's first suburban shop.

There currently are three locations in Center City, plus an outpost at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties. Another Spread Bagelry also is scheduled to open in South Philly soon.

At the shops, guests can order freshly-made bagels plain, with spreads, or as sandwiches.

The new location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the bagels are sold out.

