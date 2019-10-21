Spread Bagelry's Bryn Mawr location officially opens

Spread Bagelry, maker of Montreal-style bagels, is now open on the Main Line.

The Bryn Mawr location was designed to look like a train station and pays homage to the Main Line railroad, complete with a mechanical flip board.



It's located at 925 Lancaster Ave. and is Spread Bagelry's first suburban shop.

There currently are three locations in Center City, plus an outpost at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties. Another Spread Bagelry also is scheduled to open in South Philly soon.

At the shops, guests can order freshly-made bagels plain, with spreads, or as sandwiches.



The new location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the bagels are sold out.



