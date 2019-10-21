Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer

Misconduct Tavern is celebrating the the start of the Philadelphia 76ers season with a new beer inspired by Sixers' legend Allen Iverson.

The brew, made in collaboration with Yards Brewing Co., is called The Answer and is a "practice-style" IPA with notes of tangerine, grapefruit, pear and tropical fruit.

"Iverson embodies the gritty, fighting spirit of Philly. He is absolutely in the conversation as the most-loved Philly sports athlete of all time. By the way, the beer is awesome, we didn’t need much practice either," said Tom Kehoe, owner of Yards.



On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the beer will be released at both Misconduct Tavern locations in Center City at 5 p.m. The Sixers will play the Celtics that evening at 7:30 p.m., so basketball fans are invited to try the new beer and stay to watch the game.

For every beer purchased, a portion of proceeds will go to the Choose Life Foundation.



Misconduct Tavern is located at 1511 Locust St., and 1801 JFK Blvd.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Starting at 5 p.m.

Misconduct Tavern

1511 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

or

1801 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103



