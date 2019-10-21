More Events:

October 21, 2019

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer

The new brew will be released the night of the Sixers' home opener

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

A new beer was inspired by Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. The Answer IPA is a collaboration between Misconduct Tavern and Yards Brewing Co.

Misconduct Tavern is celebrating the the start of the Philadelphia 76ers season with a new beer inspired by Sixers' legend Allen Iverson.

The brew, made in collaboration with Yards Brewing Co., is called The Answer and is a "practice-style" IPA with notes of tangerine, grapefruit, pear and tropical fruit.

RELATED: Sixers, Budweiser release "City of Brotherly Love" cans ahead of 2019 season opener | Reebok releasing throwback Allen Iverson shoes from Sixers legend's rookie season

"Iverson embodies the gritty, fighting spirit of Philly. He is absolutely in the conversation as the most-loved Philly sports athlete of all time. By the way, the beer is awesome, we didn’t need much practice either," said Tom Kehoe, owner of Yards.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the beer will be released at both Misconduct Tavern locations in Center City at 5 p.m. The Sixers will play the Celtics that evening at 7:30 p.m., so basketball fans are invited to try the new beer and stay to watch the game.

For every beer purchased, a portion of proceeds will go to the Choose Life Foundation.

Misconduct Tavern is located at 1511 Locust St., and 1801 JFK Blvd.

Beer Launch Party

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Starting at 5 p.m.
Misconduct Tavern
1511 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
or
1801 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

