More Sports:

October 10, 2019

Reebok releasing throwback Allen Iverson shoes from Sixers legend's rookie season

Iverson debuted the sneakers during his first year in Philadelphia, and they made waves immediately

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
allen iverson rookie reebok sneakers Contributed image/Foot Locker

Reebok is re-releasing its Reebok Question Mid Double Cross sneakers, the first signature Allen Iverson shoe, this month.

Allen Iverson is a basketball icon for a number of reasons. He put the point guard on center stage, he brought attitude every single night, and he was extremely good at basketball. He also had a distinctive fashion sense, which he brought from his rookie season in 1996-97.

MORE SPORTS: Matisse Thybulle creating separation from young bench peers

Those looking to recapture some of the magic from Iverson's first few years in the league will be excited to know that Reebok is re-releasing its Reebok Question Mid Double Cross sneakers, the first signature Iverson shoe, which he wore throughout his rookie year.

Considered Iverson's "most popular and recognizable signature shoe" by more than a few sneaker heads, the shoes will be available at two New York City locations starting Friday, Oct. 11: a Foot Locker in Washington Heights, and Champs Sports in Times Square.

Why the exclusive release locations didn't include a third spot in Philadelphia is beyond me. Can you imagine the lines for these shoes if they'd been released in Center City? It would've been an entire scene.

Luckily for Philly's sneaker lovers, the shoes will be released worldwide on Oct. 23.

I'm not into sneakers the way some people are, but these sure are some shoes. They're kind of fun in that throwback-90s way, in a time when chunky 90s shoes are inexplicably being reborn.

But Iverson could make anything, including those dumb black jerseys, look cool, and these shoes are no exception.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Sneakers Basketball Shoes Reebok Allen Iverson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved