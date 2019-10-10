More Sports:

October 10, 2019

Podcast: Is WR a bigger Eagles trade deadline need than CB?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101019DeSeanJackson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

It would be cool if DeSean Jackson were healthy and Nelson Agholor weren't a disaster, buuuut...

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 3-2, and heading into their most difficult stretch of their schedule with three straight road games, and then a trio of quality opponents after they return home. There's a lot to talk about.

• Eagles vs. Jets takeaways

  1. Is the pass rush fixed?
  2. What is the level of concern about the offense and Carson Wentz?
  3. With DeSean Jackson still out, and Nelson Agholor a disaster, is WR a bigger need than CB? And who are some trade targets?
  4. What do we make of Doug’s comment about Jordan Howard being the lead RB?
  5. Is the return game suddenly an issue?

• Eagles vs. Vikings matchups

  1. Eagles defense vs. Vikings offense: The Kirk Cousins litmus test
  2. Eagles offense vs. Vikings defense: How can the Eagles have success?

• A look around at the rest of the division, and Eagles predictions

  1. Giants at Patriots (-17) on TNF
  2. Washington (-3.5) at Dolphins. Oh, and Jay Gruden got fired
  3. Cowboys (-7) at Jets
  4. Lions at Packers (-4.5) on MNF

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers players react to Ben Simmons' made three: 'He's 100 percent from three'
Ben Simmons max contract

Transportation

Uber's new 'Uber Pet' feature is coming to Philly in mid-October
Uber Pet philly dogs

Men's Health

This compound found in tomatoes could remedy male infertility
1009_tomatoes sperm infertility

Eagles

Eagles will likely be without deep threat DeSean Jackson against Vikings (and possibly longer)
DeSean-Jackson-injury_100919_usat

TV

Will Smith talks staying fearful, bungee jumping, 'Gemini Man' on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
1009_Will smith colbert

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved