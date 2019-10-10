Podcast: Is WR a bigger Eagles trade deadline need than CB?

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 3-2, and heading into their most difficult stretch of their schedule with three straight road games, and then a trio of quality opponents after they return home. There's a lot to talk about.
• Eagles vs. Jets takeaways
- Is the pass rush fixed?
- What is the level of concern about the offense and Carson Wentz?
- With DeSean Jackson still out, and Nelson Agholor a disaster, is WR a bigger need than CB? And who are some trade targets?
- What do we make of Doug’s comment about Jordan Howard being the lead RB?
- Is the return game suddenly an issue?
• Eagles vs. Vikings matchups
- Eagles defense vs. Vikings offense: The Kirk Cousins litmus test
- Eagles offense vs. Vikings defense: How can the Eagles have success?
• A look around at the rest of the division, and Eagles predictions
- Giants at Patriots (-17) on TNF
- Washington (-3.5) at Dolphins. Oh, and Jay Gruden got fired
- Cowboys (-7) at Jets
- Lions at Packers (-4.5) on MNF
