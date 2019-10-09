More Sports:

October 09, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
100919CarsonWentz Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz slaps hands with fans in anticipation of another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Coming off wins over the Packers and Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to extend their winning streak to three on Sunday when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' biggest concerns five games the season? The biggest reasons for encouragement? How serious are their various injuries at cornerback, and can they overcome them? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Vikings, and how can the Eagles attempt to exploit them? Should the Eagles deal for a cornerback, whether that be Jalen Ramsey, or other?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:
Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers players react to Ben Simmons' made three: 'He's 100 percent from three'
Ben Simmons max contract

Transportation

Uber's new 'Uber Pet' feature is coming to Philly in mid-October
Uber Pet philly dogs

Illness

Six common cancer myths debunked
Cancer myths debunked

Eagles

Eagles will likely be without deep threat DeSean Jackson against Vikings (and possibly longer)
DeSean-Jackson-injury_100919_usat

TV

Will Smith talks staying fearful, bungee jumping, 'Gemini Man' on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
1009_Will smith colbert

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved