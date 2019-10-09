Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Coming off wins over the Packers and Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to extend their winning streak to three on Sunday when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.



Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' biggest concerns five games the season? The biggest reasons for encouragement? How serious are their various injuries at cornerback, and can they overcome them? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Vikings, and how can the Eagles attempt to exploit them? Should the Eagles deal for a cornerback, whether that be Jalen Ramsey, or other?