WATCH: Here's Ben Simmons' first-made three with the Sixers

For the first time in a Sixers uniform, Ben Simmons made a three. That's it, that's the headline.

At Tuesday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong Lions, Simmons had his first opportunity to show off the work he put in this summer, and after some coercing from a crowd yelling "SHOOOOOOT" like it was a Flyers power play, he let one rip.

Based on the comments Brett Brown has made during training camp, you should expect to more attempts, if not makes, throughout this season.

"I'm with him. We're going to get this thing to a level that he's comfortable with shooting," Brown told reporters during camp. "He put in the time. If somebody didn't put in the time, I'm not with them. I don't feel a responsibility to do that where it's going to hurt the team. I don't. But I know what he did over the summer, and I know where I have to help him get. So my tolerance level is completely high."

There will obviously be a lot of follow-up questions for people who were in wait-and-see mode on Simmons' jumper, and hitting shots in an exhibition is still a long way from fixing the problem that has plagued him in the playoffs.

But he has to start somewhere, and this is the first step.

