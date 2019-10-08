Twitter reacts to Sixers' Ben Simmons finally making a three

Folks, it finally happened. Ben Simmons, the Weird Tall Point Guard, has made a three-point shot in an NBA game.

Sure, it was the preseason. Sure, it was against the Guangzhou Loong Lions. And sure, it won't show up in his career stats.

None of that matters. Sixers fans have been wading through Simmons detractors since he entered the league, legions of basketball fans shouting from the mountains that Simmons couldn't lead the Sixers to a title in 2019 because he couldn't shoot a three.

So when that three went in -- especially because it was a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half, and at home -- Sixers fans, and the basketball world, exploded:

Yeah, what they all said.

In his first two years in the league, Simmons attempted 17 shots from behind the arc and didn't make one. According to basketball-reference, eight of those were half-court heaves. Expect both of those numbers to change this season.

Simmons was shown, on multiple occasions, working on his shot this offseason. He's entering his third year in the NBA, and is (slowly) adding a shot to his otherwise incredible game. It didn't come as fast as some talking heads wanted, but it is coming. What a night.

