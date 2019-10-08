Twitter reacts to Sixers' Ben Simmons finally making a three

October 08, 2019
Folks, it finally happened. Ben Simmons, the Weird Tall Point Guard, has made a three-point shot in an NBA game.
Sure, it was the preseason. Sure, it was against the Guangzhou Loong Lions. And sure, it won't show up in his career stats.
None of that matters. Sixers fans have been wading through Simmons detractors since he entered the league, legions of basketball fans shouting from the mountains that Simmons couldn't lead the Sixers to a title in 2019 because he couldn't shoot a three.
So when that three went in -- especially because it was a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half, and at home -- Sixers fans, and the basketball world, exploded:
Ben Simmons just made a 3. Standing O.— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 9, 2019
BEN HIT A THREE AND THEY ALMOST STORMED THE COURT— Niko (@NikoReg_) October 9, 2019
#ThankYouBen pic.twitter.com/uVCTKlTxXK— shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 9, 2019
NBA: How can we get everybody to stop talking about this China thing.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 9, 2019
A PR Genius: https://t.co/WAYaqeob19
thinkin about all ur trash tweets about trading Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/5R1xQauJeb— Kurt (@Kurt_BSH) October 9, 2019
China is definetely banning the NBA now that Ben Simmons hit a 3 on one of its teams https://t.co/u5w5MCHDnP— Thisura (@thisura321) October 9, 2019
On my mama Ben Simmons is gonna be the best PG— Drizzy🦉 (@giovanni_bobbys) October 9, 2019
WHATEVER MAN ITS NOT A BIG DEAL pic.twitter.com/3EEEccsRdD— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 9, 2019
*Simmons Haters be like*— NBA Memes (@nbamemesinsta) October 9, 2019
“It’s only preseason so that 3 doesn’t really matter” pic.twitter.com/kPAI8UGO7c
Simmons looked so pissed off at that crowd reaction.— Peter Palena (@pvpal1221) October 9, 2019
That disturbance you felt in the Force was the NBA shuddering at the sight of Ben Simmons swishing a 3.— T.J. Furman (@tj_furman) October 9, 2019
IT HAPPENED— Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) October 9, 2019
YES— Did Ben Simmons make a 3? (@DidSimmons) October 9, 2019
Yeah, what they all said.
In his first two years in the league, Simmons attempted 17 shots from behind the arc and didn't make one. According to basketball-reference, eight of those were half-court heaves. Expect both of those numbers to change this season.
Simmons was shown, on multiple occasions, working on his shot this offseason. He's entering his third year in the NBA, and is (slowly) adding a shot to his otherwise incredible game. It didn't come as fast as some talking heads wanted, but it is coming. What a night.
