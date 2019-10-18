More Culture:

October 18, 2019

Heyday, a beautiful facial shop, is now open in Rittenhouse

The one-stop, skin-care specialists aim to take the confusion and exclusivity out of facials

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Heyday skin care Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Inside Heyday, now open in Rittenhouse.

If you're into skin care – and we really all should be – then get excited for Heyday, a modern facial shop that just opened in Rittenhouse.

It's the first storefront outside of New York and Los Angeles, but Heyday actually was co-founded by two University of Pennsylvania grads, Adam Ross and Michael Pollak.

RELATED: Rittenhouse Hotel named one of the best in the world by Condé Nast Traveler readers

Heyday and its expert team of "skin therapists" aim to take the confusion and exclusivity out of facials. The shop offers 30-minute ($65), 50-minute ($95) and 75-minute ($140) facials. Guests can also add on enhancements ($35), like microdermabrasion and professional peels.

There's no overwhelming menu to choose from and your skin therapist will help determine your needs, making the experience totally personalized.

Heyday has membership plans that include discounted monthly facials and products. Until the end of the year, a "Founding Membership" will be available at the Philly location.

As for the space, it includes 11, semi-private treatment rooms (with phone chargers!) and a skin care shop.

Find Heyday at 1735 Chestnut St. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Heyday skin careCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

At Heyday, experts will help personalize your experience.


Heyday skin careCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

The space includes treatment rooms, as well as a skin care shop.


